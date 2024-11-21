 />
Present outcome budget in winter Assembly session, demands BJP

Published - November 21, 2024 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government present its outcome budget during the winter Assembly session starting on November 29 explaining as to why it “failed” to meet its budgetary targets.

The outcome budget, introduced by ruling AAP in 2017-18, helps evaluate performance of government schemes against budgetary targets set by the Delhi government.

The last outcome budget was presented by the government in March 2023. 

The demand by the BJP has come amid media reports that the Delhi’s government’s expenditure has overshoot its revenue collection for the fist time in over three decades.

Mr. Sachdeva had earlier alleged that the government lacked liquidity to even fund ongoing projects as it introduced several public welfare plans without raising sufficient economic resources to meet the expenses.

The BJP leader said the AAP government stopped presenting the outcome budget due to its precarious finances.

“Since March 2023, when the government presented its last outcome budget for 2022-23, the economic condition of Delhi has deteriorated significantly, halting several development projects,” he alleged, adding that the government failed to meet the targets set for its 248 scheme spread across 22 departments.

