Present Haryana regime the most corrupt: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Sunday that the State had never seen a more corrupt regime than the present BJP-JJP government.

Speaking at a ‘Vipaskh Aapke Samaksh’ programme in Kurukshetra, he sought the blessings of the people to start a movement to overthrow the ‘corrupt’ regime.

“Today, Haryana is number one in unemployment, inflation and corruption in the country. Jobs in Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission are being sold like groceries. There is no recruitment in the Army for four years. Inflation has reached a point where it has become difficult for a housewife to run a house,” said the former Chief Minister.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that the “Vipaskh Aapke Samaksh” programme had turned into a movement. “The voice of every section has been raised through the programme and we have fought for every section. We supported the farmers movement from the road to the Parliament,” he said.