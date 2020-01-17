Present Budget on February 1, says CM

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Thursday said the Union Budget should not be postponed and be presented on February 1 itself.

Stating that the Budget should be away from politics, he said: “I will write to the Centre to not worry about the election and go ahead with the Budget.” I was under pressure from within and outside the party to write to the Election Commission to stop the Centre from presenting the Budget on February 1 so that they can’t influence the election but I don’t approve of this. Delhi’s development should not be stopped at any cost. We want the Budget on February 1 itself.”

He said enough funds should be allotted to municipal corporations. “They should also provide adequate funds to the State governments of Punjab and Haryana to take preventive measures against air pollution. To bring the transportation sector in Delhi at par with the international standards, the government must provide funds to improve the transport infrastructure here,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said adequate funds must be provided to the government for cleaning the Yamuna, to provide sewer connections to each household, expansion of Metro train routes and for cleaning Delhi. “We want this for the welfare of our State so that any party that forms the government here can utilise these funds efficiently,” he said. “Even if we do not receive adequate support from the Centre, we will not let the development of Delhi stop,” he added.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said in a tweet: “Delhi govt was allocated ₹350 cr under SBM but they could spend only ₹102 cr. They have been allocated ₹802 cr for water & sewer under AMRUT but have been able to utilise only ₹294 cr. Further they have not awarded projects worth ₹250 cr under the mission, as yet [sic].”