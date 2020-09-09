Prescription not required for testing: govt. order

Following the High Court order on Tuesday, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order stating that prescription will not be required from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing.
“However, tests will be conducted in accordance with the strategy issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per orders issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time,” the order said.
Plasma therapy
A study funded by the ICMR has found that the use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe infection, PTI had reported on Tuesday.
When asked whether the Delhi government would go forward with its plasma bank and therapy in light of the new study, the government spokesperson refused to comment.
In August, the government had said that, following Delhi, USA had adopted “convalescent plasma therapy” for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.
Congratulating the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “They used to say, back in the day — what America does today, India would do tomorrow. Delhi has changed it. Now — what Delhi did yesterday, America does today.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath