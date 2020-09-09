Prescription not required for testing: govt. order

COVID-19 tests to be conducted as per ICMR strategy

Following the High Court order on Tuesday, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order stating that prescription will not be required from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing.

“However, tests will be conducted in accordance with the strategy issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per orders issued by Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time,” the order said.

Plasma therapy

A study funded by the ICMR has found that the use of convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe infection, PTI had reported on Tuesday.

When asked whether the Delhi government would go forward with its plasma bank and therapy in light of the new study, the government spokesperson refused to comment.

In August, the government had said that, following Delhi, USA had adopted “convalescent plasma therapy” for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients.

Congratulating the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “They used to say, back in the day — what America does today, India would do tomorrow. Delhi has changed it. Now — what Delhi did yesterday, America does today.”