‘Prescription not a must for COVID-19 testing’

HC passes direction in the wake of rising cases; govt. seeks time to take decision

In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases here, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said doctor’s prescription is not required for testing and asked private laboratories here to allow 2,000 tests per day.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad also clarified that people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research for the testing.

Till now, it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor’s prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus. The Bench said doctor’s prescription is not mandatory from now for those who are voluntarily going for RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection.

The government, during the hearing, said it was mulling over the issue of allowing RT-PCR tests without prescription and needed a week to take a decision.

The Bench, however, said it was of the opinion that the situation does not call for any delay. It said that private labs should prioritise the results of testing samples sent to them by the government and thereafter give reports.

Testing camps

The court was informed that two mobile vans are deputed in each district in Delhi for testing. The government said COVID-19 testing camps have been set up at ISBTs in Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and New Delhi railway station.

The court also said the DMRC should advertise about nearby COVID-19 testing camps at prominent spots near the entry and exit area of the stations. It said this information should also be uploaded on the government’s website for the convenience of citizens.

It also directed the government to place on record the third sero survey report along with a fresh status report before the next date of hearing on September 16.

The court was hearing a petition by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking more testing and speedy results.