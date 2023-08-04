ADVERTISEMENT

Preschool girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

August 04, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Thirty-three-year-old cleaner arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler inside a washroom at a preschool in south Delhi, the police said.

“The girl was complaining of severe abdominal pain. After much probing, her mother came to know of the incident. The child later identified Arjun Kumar, who used to clean the boys’ washroom in the school,” DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said. “After a medical examination, a case under IPC Sections and POCSO Act was registered against the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

“Our school has zero tolerance towards child abuse. We immediately terminated his services and are fully cooperating with the police,” a school official told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US