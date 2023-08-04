Preschool girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

August 04, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - New Delhi

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler inside a washroom at a preschool in south Delhi, the police said.

“The girl was complaining of severe abdominal pain. After much probing, her mother came to know of the incident. The child later identified Arjun Kumar, who used to clean the boys’ washroom in the school,” DCP (South) Chandan Choudhary said. “After a medical examination, a case under IPC Sections and POCSO Act was registered against the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

“Our school has zero tolerance towards child abuse. We immediately terminated his services and are fully cooperating with the police,” a school official told The Hindu.