GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preparing to deal with possibility of floods on war footing, says Atishi

Published - July 11, 2024 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Public Works Department Minister Atishi visited the Old Railway Bridge and Yamuna Bazaar to review monsoon preparedness.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi visited the Old Railway Bridge and Yamuna Bazaar to review monsoon preparedness. | Photo Credit: PTI

Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Wednesday visited the Old Railway Bridge and Yamuna Bazaar to review monsoon preparedness, and said the government is preparing to deal with any flood-like situation “on a war footing”. Both areas in central Delhi had been heavily inundated in last year’s flood, when the Yamuna river reached its highest water level in 45 years.

During the inspection, officials informed the Minister that all departments are prepared to set up relief camps in the case of floods, and motor boats, divers and medical teams have also been readied for any situation.

Ms. Atishi said due to heavy rain during the monsoon. cloudburst-like situations often occur, causing areas to be flooded in a short amount of time.

“In such a situation, we are keeping a close watch on the upper parts of the Yamuna so that the Delhi government is ready to deal with any possible threat of flood. This year, the Delhi government is prepared, and if people have to be evacuated from low-lying areas in the case of a flood, then we are ready for that, too,” she said.

The Yamuna’s water level is currently below the danger mark, the Minister said. “Last time, the Yamuna’s water level had breached 208 metres. Right now, it is at 202.6 metres, which is much below the danger mark. However, the Delhi government is still alert and cautious,” she added.

Ms. Atishi said residents of Yamuna Bazaar would be evacuated if the river level crosses 205 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. She also urged residents to cooperate, as last year, many did not leave the area on time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.