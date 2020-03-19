‘Prepared to tackle virus menace’

19 March 2020 01:33 IST

Safdarjung Hospital’s medical superintendent says coordinated effort has helped keep numbers low

Central government’s Safdarjung Hospital currently has the highest load of admitted COVID-19 patients and suspected cases in the country. The hospital is in the forefront of dealing directly with the novel virus, which in four months has spread across 114 countries.

On Wednesday, India had 145 active cases, three deaths and 14 discharges.

Safdarjung Hospital’s medical superintendent Balvinder Singh speaks to Bindu Shajan Perappadan about how one of the busiest and most packed hospital’s in the country is coping with treating COVID-19 patients while trying to keep its staff and other patients safe from this highly contagious virus.

Delhi has so far seen a small number of COVID-19 cases. Are we heading towards a sudden rise in numbers? What is your advice to the public?

India had the advantage of an early warning unlike China where situation escalated rapidly. We also closed our international borders well in time. The coordinated efforts of the government, medical staff and public has contributed in keeping the numbers low till now.

The coming few days, however, are critical and we have to give it our best to delay or even prevent community transmission. Our hospital is prepared for a rise in numbers. While we are offering 75 beds now, we can quickly go up to 90 if the need arises.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. The virus causes respiratory illness (like flu) with symptoms such as cough, fever and in more severe cases, pneumonia.

So far, we know that we can protect ourselves by washing hands frequently and avoiding touching our face. Social distancing and other measures announced by the Central government need to be followed to ensure that limited transmission is possible.

What is the patient load that Safdarjung has on Wednesday and what are the facilities that are in place to treat COVID-19 patients?

Safdarjung Hospital currently has 32 persons in its COVID-19 facility. This includes 14 positive cases, three negative cases and 15 whose reports are awaited.

What we have done is created a city within a city or even a pocket within a pocket to keep the COVID-19 patients. They are completely cut-off from the rest of the patients, staff and hospital. Our super-speciality wing has been pressed into service where eight floors are dedicated for COVID-19. We have a state-of-the-art ICU with nine beds and floors 3, 4 in the building are currently hosting cases. Each patient is allocated a single room as we currently have patients who are COVID-19 positive and those who are negative but have travel history or contact with a positive person.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is sending its COVID-19 positive patients to us. The wards have been prepared (ventilation and sanitation) as per World Health Organization guidelines.

What is the staff strength that has been diverted for COVID-19 and is there a back-up staff team that has been made ready?

We have a dedicated team of eight specialities, 60 senior and junior resident doctors and 100 nurses. We have also specially hired 100 sanitation staff. We have a back-up staff team. The staff is provided with all safety equipment. Two stores (general and surgical items) are opened round-the-clock to cater to any needs for any hospital items.

We have also brought in additional security staff and pressed into action our ambulance services when need arises.