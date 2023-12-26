Prepare time-bound plan to relocate slum dwellers: L-G 

December 26, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday ordered officials to frame within a month a concrete action plan for the regularisation of illegal buildings and rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the Capital in a time-bound manner.

The order has come days after Parliament extended the validity of an Act, which provided for the relocation of slum dwellers and regularisation of unauthorised structures in the national capital.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also granted protection to owners against punitive action for another three years till December 31, 2026.

The statements and objectives of the Bill had cited that more time was needed to undertake the exercise that was stalled by COVID-19.

The regularisation of illegal structures, colonies and rehabilitation of slum dwellers is part of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041, which is in the works and is aimed at the planned development of the Capital.

‘Stick to timelines’

The L-G issued the directions while taking stock of the progress on the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

Raj Niwas sources said Mr. Saxena directed officials to give specific timelines with regard to the completion of the works mooted under the Central schemes as he expressed concern over repeated delays in the rehabilitation of those living in notified slum clusters.

He asked officials to come up with a concrete time-bound plan for the registration, verification, and subsequent regularisation of illegal colonies. Keeping the Master Plan for Delhi in mind, he asked them to ensure that slum dwellers are rehabilitated in a dignified manner.

He asked the Delhi Development Authority to check if it is possible to rehabilitate slum dwellers within five kilometres of their dwelling units. If not, he asked them to be shifted to the flats and houses constructed under various welfare schemes.

