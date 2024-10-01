GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prepare plan to tackle monkey menace: Delhi HC to civic bodies

Published - October 01, 2024 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered civic bodies here to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace in the national capital noting a rise in the simian population.

A Bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to ensure that monkeys are caught and released in the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary.

The court passed the order after it noted that pursuant to an amendment to wildlife protection law, species of monkeys common to Delhi has been “delisted” as a protected species, therefore, has to be treated on a par with stray dogs and cats.

The court sought a fresh status report from the authorities as well as Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on incidents of animal bites in two weeks.

The court was hearing two petitions filed by NGO Nyaya Bhoomi and The Society for Public Cause, raising the issue.

On September 10, the court had expressed concern over the growing menace of dogs and monkeys in the Capital and said it was stemming from the non-disposal of garbage by the municipal authorities.

The NGO, Nyaya Bhoomi, has said in its public interest litigation (PIL) that though these dogs generally lived in harmony with citizens, there have been several recent instances of the mongrels brutally attacking people, including children, resulting in fatalities.

The plea has said the population of street dogs was directly related to the amount of food and edible waste in an area and the dog population was very low in places that are kept clean.

The matter would be heard next on October 25.

