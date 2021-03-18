‘Prepare activity-wise timeline for East Delhi Hub project’

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials and other stakeholders to review the progress of the “Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub” in Karkardooma which is being developed on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms.
Mr. Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, has asked the urban body’s vice-chairman Anurag Jain to prepare an activity-wise timeline for each phase of implementation to facilitate close monitoring and time-bound completion of the project.
Make blueprint
The Delhi L-G also asked officials, including ones from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which is executing the project, to prepare a blueprint for the implementation of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) component of the project on priority.
The project, spread over 29.6 hectares of land will have mixed uses of residential and commercial components and around 7.82 hectares of green area, according to officials.
The proposed East Delhi Hub will also comprise 6,518 dwelling units, including 1,992 dwelling units for the EWS category along with schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centres, community halls and so on. To facilitate connectivity, two metro stations on the DMRC network is also included within the layout of the plan, according to officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath