‘Prepare activity-wise timeline for East Delhi Hub project’

L-G Anil Baijal holds review meeting

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials and other stakeholders to review the progress of the “Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub” in Karkardooma which is being developed on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms.

Mr. Baijal, who is also the DDA chairman, has asked the urban body’s vice-chairman Anurag Jain to prepare an activity-wise timeline for each phase of implementation to facilitate close monitoring and time-bound completion of the project.

Make blueprint

The Delhi L-G also asked officials, including ones from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which is executing the project, to prepare a blueprint for the implementation of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) component of the project on priority.

The project, spread over 29.6 hectares of land will have mixed uses of residential and commercial components and around 7.82 hectares of green area, according to officials.

The proposed East Delhi Hub will also comprise 6,518 dwelling units, including 1,992 dwelling units for the EWS category along with schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centres, community halls and so on. To facilitate connectivity, two metro stations on the DMRC network is also included within the layout of the plan, according to officials.