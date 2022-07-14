Delhi

Preparations for presidential poll begins at Delhi Assembly

Special Correspondent New Delhi July 14, 2022 02:38 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 02:38 IST

Preparations for the upcoming presidential election began at the Delhi Assembly here on Wednesday.

Designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed important election material from the Election Commission of India (ECI) were received for the 16th Presidential Election scheduled on July 18.

The ECI mandates the collection of the materials from the ECI Headquarters at Delhi by Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) including one senior officer from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). 

According to the Assembly, all 70 members of the Delhi Assembly will cast their vote to elect the President.

