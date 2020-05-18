Pregnant women priority in repatriating Indians: Centre

The Centre on Monday assured the Delhi High Court that it will follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), including giving priority to pregnant women, while repatriating Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Centre, said the government will prioritise repatriation of pregnant women, as per the condition and stage of pregnancy.

The Centre's submission came on a plea filed by the United Nurses Association seeking direction to bring back 55 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia and one in Kuwait. The HC has now disposed of the case.