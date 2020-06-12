Delhi

Pregnant woman’s death: Noida hospital director transferred

Order issued under aegis of Labour and Employment Ministry

The director of a government-run hospital, one of the seven facilities that had denied admission to a pregnant woman leading to her death last week, has been shunted out, an official order said on Thursday.

Anish Singhal, Director of the ESIC Hospital in Noida Sector 24, has been transferred with immediate effect to the ESIC’s Directorate (Medical) in Delhi, the order stated.

The order was issued by Deepak Malik, Deputy Director (Medical Administration), ESIC, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Balraj Bhandar has been appointed as the new director of the hospital. Dr. Singhal was ordered to relieve the post by Thursday afternoon and assume the next responsibility by Friday afternoon, the order stated.

The Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital was suspended and action recommended against a nurse and a ward staffer in connection with the case.

Eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died last Friday in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three run by government, denied her treatment. She was accompanied by her husband Vijender.

The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP government in the State.

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over media reports on alleged medical apathy towards the pregnant woman.

The district administration had ordered a probe into the case which found lapses on the part of three State-run hospitals — the district hospital, ESIC in Noida and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida — besides private hospitals Shivalik, Sharda, Fortis and Max in Ghaziabad.

Action has been recommended against the erring officers and staff of the government hospitals, while an FIR is to be lodged against the private hospitals which made “excuses” of non-availability of beds to deny treatment to the woman, an official statement said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 1:16:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/pregnant-womans-death-noida-hospital-director-transferred/article31808715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY