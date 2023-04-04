ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman shot at for objecting to loud music in north-west Delhi, miscarries

April 04, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that the accused Harish, who was arrested along with his friend, had struck the victim in the neck

The Hindu Bureau

A woman suffered a miscarriage after a neighbour allegedly shot at her for objecting to loud music being played during a function at his house in north-west Delhi’s Siraspur, the police said on Monday.

A senior officer said the accused, Harish, and his friend Amit, who owned the gun used in the crime, have been arrested.

“The eight-month-pregnant Ranju, 30, was hit in the neck and lost her baby due to trauma,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said the incident was reported to the PCR around 12.15 a.m. and a team rushed to the accused’s house across the street from that of the victim.

After apprehending the two men, the police learnt that the victim had been rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

“Doctors at the hospital said she was not fit enough to give a statement,” the DCP said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.

Ranju’s sister-in-law informed the police that Harish was playing loud music during ‘kuan pujan’ at his house late on Sunday.

“She said that Ranju came to her balcony after a while and asked Harish to stop the music. He then took Amit’s gun and fired at the victim,” Mr. Singh said.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act, he added.

Crossword+

