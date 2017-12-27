Pregnant woman crushed by truck; driver arrested

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was run over by a truck in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday morning. The accused driver has been arrested, the police said.

Janki Devi was five month pregnant when she lost her life outside Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where she was going for a general check-up and an ultrasound with her husband Uma Shankar.

Crushed her head

“Around 9 a.m, my wife and I were on our motorcycle and about to enter the hospital when the accident took place,” said Mr. Shankar, a mechanic in Mundka.

The couple, residents of Rani Khera, were a few meters from the hospital when a truck hit their bike from behind. “The truck was travelling at high speed. When it hit us, I fell on the left side and my wife on the right. The truck barrelled on and crushed her head and right arm,” said Mr. Shankar, who was also injured.

The duo was taken inside the hospital where Ms. Janki succumbed to her injuries.

Locals, meanwhile, were able to catch the errant driver, Ashu Khan, and called the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M. N. Tiwari said, “A case has been registered under Section 279 (Rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life), 304A (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the driver was arrested.”

The victim is survived by her husband, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

Milk vendor run over

In another incident, an unidentified vehicle allegedly mowed down a milk vendor on Tuesday in Pandav Nagar.

The police said that Ajay Yadav, a resident of East Vinod Nagar, was on his way to supply milk around 5 a.m. on his scooty when the errant driver hit him near Mayur Vihar Phase 1 flyover and fled the spot.

A senior police official said that efforts are being made to identify the vehicle and nab the accused.