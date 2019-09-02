Pregnant woman beaten up on suspicion of child abduction

A pregnant and differently abled woman was thrashed by a mob over suspicion of child abduction in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar.

The police have arrested two people in connection with the case. Deepak (27) and Shakuntala (52) are residents of Mandoli Extension, said the police.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (North East), said the incident was reported on August 27. The woman’s family got to know about the incident after a video of a mob thrashing a woman went viral and a family member received it on WhatsApp.

“We have lodged an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) against unknown persons. We are going through the video to identify the other attackers,” said Mr Thakur.

He added that the Delhi Police has requested people not to pay heed to rumours of child abduction.

For any assistance, people should approach the police, said the DCP.

The police said that the woman was a resident of Tughlakabad and was married to a man in Faridabad.

The family members of the woman alleged that her in-laws had expelled her from their house on August 18 and she had been missing since then. She is four months pregnant.

“Somehow, the woman reached Harsh Vihar and was living on the streets for the past few days. Locals used to give her food. On August 27, rumours were flying in the area about abduction after a child was reported missing. The locals suspected the woman’s involvement and attacked her,” said a police officer.

Locals informed the police about the incident and a team brought the woman to the Harsh Vihar police station. She was sent to a women’s shelter home after medical examination and a police team was formed to trace her family.

“The woman has been handed over to her family,” said the officer.

A family member claimed that the woman has bruises all over her body. She is undergoing treatment in Safdurjung hospital.

A spate of similar incidents have been reported from western Uttar Pradesh.