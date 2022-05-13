Pre-construction work begins on Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor

High-tension power lines obstructing the path being shifted

Before the civil construction work on the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Regional Rapid Transit System corridor commences, the modification/shifting of extra high-tension (EHT) and distribution power lines in the middle of the corridor has begun as part of the pre-construction work.

The first 400 KV high-tension line has been successfully shifted near the KMP flyover between Manesar and Neemrana.

The EHT and distribution lines obstructing the RRTS corridor path are being shifted or modified to ensure that they do not create any hindrance at the time of commencement of civil construction work of the corridor and the electricity supply is not interrupted. This is a part of risk mitigation, which helps in completing the project on time. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will commence the work on the Delhi-SNB corridor soon after the approval of the Central government.

The entire Delhi section of this RRTS corridor will be underground and in Gurugram, it will be elevated near IDPL. Apart from two stations, IDPL to SNB, the entire section will be elevated in Gurugram. In all 21 EHT lines are to be shifted for the construction of the RRTS viaduct (bridge) on this entire section.

Apart from this, the Distribution lines from IDPL (Gurugram) to SNB (70-km elevated section) are also to be shifted. The distribution lines running along the entire elevated corridor will be completely underground.

16 stations in first phase

Street poles in the area are also being shifted from IDPL to Kataria Chowk. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will have a total of 16 stations.

This is the first phase of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and the entire length of the corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to SNB is 107 km. About 83 km of this corridor will be in Haryana, 22 km in Delhi and 2 km in Rajasthan. Over 70 km of this entire corridor will be elevated, out of which 68.5 km will be in Haryana and 2 km will be in Rajasthan, while 36.5 km of the corridor will be underground, of which 22.5 km will be in Delhi and 14 km will be in Haryana.

The Detail Project Report (DPR) of this corridor has been approved by the respective governments of the three States, and it is currently under consideration by the Centre. The second phase of this corridor will be up to SNB-Sotanala, while the third phase is proposed from Sotanala to Alwar.