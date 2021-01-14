Prayer space to pay homage to farmers who have died in stir

NEW DELHI

14 January 2021

Protesters rent floor of an arcade near main agitation site

A temporary prayer space has come up inside an arcade near the main stage at the Singhu border to pay homage to the farmers who have died during the ongoing agitation.

Farmers from several States, including Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against three controversial agriculture laws brought in by the Centre. The protesters, who have been camping at the borders of the national capital for nearly 50 days now, have also demanded a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price.

Among the several resources and reinforcements, including dedicated medical kiosks, hospital, langar, waterproof and insulated tents; a temporary prayer space also found space at the Singhu border on Wednesday.

Temporary facility

Volunteers at the prayer hall, which is on the ground floor of an arcade along the highway, said the facility would be available for at least three days.

“The space has been set up exclusively for prayers meant for those who have lost their lives during this movement. The Akhand Path [reading of the sacred religious text without any breaks] began on Wednesday and will go on till January 15,” said a volunteer at the prayer meet.

The initiative was taken by group leader Singh Saheb Baba Kulwinder Singh and saw the plaza being taken on rent. “All the arrangements have been made by us. We procured carpets and mattresses, and installed the stage inside the premises where the Akhand Path is taking place. Our sect leaders got together to ensure that this facility was made operational. We set this up as soon as we got the space. Now, this will go on for two more days after which we will vacate the space. However, we will not leave the protest site,” he added.