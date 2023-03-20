Pray daily for Sisodia, Kejriwal tells students

March 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

God tests every individual at some point in their life, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, adding that the imprisonment of former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on “fake charges” was nothing but a test for him.

“I am certain that he [Mr. Sisodia] will get 10 out of 10 in this test. He will surely be out of jail soon,” Mr. Kejriwal told students at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) inauguration at Rohini Sector 18.

He asked students to seek Mr. Sisodia’s well-being in their daily morning prayers. Mr. Kejriwal said the former Education Minister, who is in Tihar jail, worries about the future of Delhi’s children.

“He [Mr. Sisodia] wants you to take care of your studies and health,” Mr. Kejriwal told the students.

The new school at Rohini will offer specialisations in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and “high-end 21st-century skills” from the academic session 2023-24.

A total of 400 students will be enrolled in the two specialised courses.