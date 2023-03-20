HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pray daily for Sisodia, Kejriwal tells students

March 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The imprisonment of former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on “fake charges” was nothing but a test for him, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The imprisonment of former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on “fake charges” was nothing but a test for him, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

God tests every individual at some point in their life, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, adding that the imprisonment of former Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on “fake charges” was nothing but a test for him.

“I am certain that he [Mr. Sisodia] will get 10 out of 10 in this test. He will surely be out of jail soon,” Mr. Kejriwal told students at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) inauguration at Rohini Sector 18.

He asked students to seek Mr. Sisodia’s well-being in their daily morning prayers. Mr. Kejriwal said the former Education Minister, who is in Tihar jail, worries about the future of Delhi’s children.

“He [Mr. Sisodia] wants you to take care of your studies and health,” Mr. Kejriwal told the students.

The new school at Rohini will offer specialisations in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and “high-end 21st-century skills” from the academic session 2023-24.

A total of 400 students will be enrolled in the two specialised courses.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.