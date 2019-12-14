Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.
“Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!” the chief minister said in a tweet.
The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress’ re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a third consecutive term.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.