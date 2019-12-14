Delhi

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  

more-in

The Indian Political Action Committee is currently working on the Trinamool Congress’ re-election campaign in West Bengal

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

“Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress’ re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a third consecutive term.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 11:11:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/prashant-kishors-i-pac-teams-up-with-aap-ahead-of-delhi-polls/article30304618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY