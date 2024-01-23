Pran pratishtha: Shah, Nadda visit Delhi temples; Kejriwal attends kirtan

January 23, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Monday watched the live telecast of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and joined the festivities at different shrines in the Capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at his home.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held the recitals of Sundarkand and organised religious processions and community kitchens in parts of the national capital.

Congress leaders largely stayed away from the celebrations, drawing criticism from the BJP.

Mr. Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple, while Mr. Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

The BJP national president said it was a “historic” day, which had “come after 500 years of waiting”.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Shah hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him with accomplishing the task of getting the Ayodhya Temple constructed.

‘Revolutionary work’

Rajnath Singh termed the construction of the temple a “revolutionary work”. “Everyone feels that a new era is beginning. We all are feeling that after a long time, Maryada Purushottam Ram is returning again to Ayodhya,” Mr. Singh told reporters at his home.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jitendra Singh also watched the live-streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers.

The Delhi unit of the BJP hosted various events, with many of its leaders seen sweeping the area outside temples.

The party also displayed fireworks at its national headquarters while inaugurating a Ram Mandir selfie point. According to the party, its workers set up TV screens at over 2,400 locations on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen participating in several religious programmes in his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

He first went to Udyan Marg to attend the recitation of the Ramayana and a kirtan. Later, he joined a Sundarkand recitation organised by the Pracheen Sannyas Ashram Shiv Hanuman Mandir Trust.

Senior party leader Atishi organised a havan in her Kalkaji Assembly constituency. “Lord Ram exists everywhere in this world. He doesn’t belong to just one person but resides in the hearts of all. Every aspect of his life provides us with valuable lessons on how to live a better life,” she said.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena participated in the Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat near Kashmere Gate ISBT.

Cong. workers protest

Meanwhile, thousands of Congress workers led by the party’s Delhi unit chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely, staged a demonstration against the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the Congress of boycotting the consecration ceremony. He said while people were celebrating the historic day, the Congress’s “anti-Hindu” stance was exposed as it chose to stay away from the festivities.

The Congress did not respond to the allegations.

Residents light diyas

Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” rent the air, saffron flags dotted residential areas and markets, and city residents lit earthen lamps (diyas) at various parts of the city.

Temples across the city were decorated with special lights and flower patterns as people danced to devotional songs in religious processions.

Many shops in the national capital also remained shut in the daytime, opening only in the evening to light diyas.