Pramod Kumar Bhardwaj, former reporter with The Hindu, dies at 75

February 07, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Pramod Kumar Bhardwaj, a former Chief Reporter of The Hindu, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75. Bhardwaj retired as a Special Correspondent in 2008 and was among those instrumental in the launch of the newspaper’s Delhi edition on September 11, 1986.

Known fondly as “chief” by many reporters to whom he was a mentor, Bhardwaj is survived by his wife, Meera Bhardwaj, a two-time MLA from Mandawali, and daughter, Priyadarshini. Several colleagues remembered him for his never-say-die attitude. “For him, nothing was impossible. He was the go-to person for all,” recalled a former colleague.

