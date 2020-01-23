Prakash Karat stopped from entering AUD

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat was on Wednesday not allowed to enter Ambedkar University Delhi, where he had gone to deliver a talk on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. AUD cited the model code of conduct for Delhi elections for denial of permission, said Left-backed SFI, which had organised the event.

Mr. Karat ended up addressing the students while standing outside the university gate surrounded by police.

The Students’ Federation Of India had sought permission for the talk but the AUD denied it.

“AUD denied permission for a meeting on CAA on the pretext that there is a model code of conduct in place. The MCC is related to elections and campaign and nothing to do with a seminar inside a university. It is ridiculous,” he said.