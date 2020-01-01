Pragati Maidan renamed Supreme Court metro station

Name of Pragati Maidan metro station has been changed to Supreme Court metro station following multiple requests, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sisodia said that the decision was taken by the Naming Committee of the Delhi government on Tuesday and the changes will reflect in the Delhi Metro’s systems in about a month’s time.

“The Naming Committee decided to name Mukarba Chowk and flyover after Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra and Mehrauli Badarpur Road after Acharya Shri Mahapragya,” he said.

Other changes

Delhi government also changed the following names: Lajpat Nagar Flyover to Sri Jhoole Lal Setu and Shakti Nagar Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Mukarba Chowk was an important junction and naming the chowk as well as the flyover after Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War in 1999, can inspire the people of Delhi and those who come to Delhi. “A few months ago, the parents of Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra visited Delhi and requested to honour the martyr. This decision is a deserving tribute to him,” he added.

About the metro station, he said that the demand to change the name was made by the Supreme Court in September 2019. “The request to change the Mehrauli Badarpur Road to Acharya Shri Mahapragya was initiated by people nearby and various organisations,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.