Pragati Maidan: ₹2 lakh robbery reported but police recover ₹4.98 lakh

June 28, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Three days after armed burglars on bikes robbed two men in a cab in the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the police said seven accused have been arrested so far after raids in Delhi and Haryana.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav, at a press conference, said so far ₹4.98 lakh have been recovered.

However, the complainant, who works with a company in Chandni Chowk, had told the police that only ₹2 lakh was looted.

In his complaint, the delivery agent said he and his associate were going to deliver a bag with the cash to Gurugram when four men on two bikes waylaid them and looted it. A day later, CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral.

A senior officer said a probe is under way to ascertain if more people were involved. Mr. Yadav said the accused have been identified as Usman Ali, Irfan, Sumit, Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Pradeep and Amit. “Two motorcycles and one pistol have also been recovered from them,” he added.

The Special CP said Usman, who had worked for courier services for many years, was the brain behind the robbery as he was familiar with the cash movement in Chandni Chowk.

Meanwhile, L-G V.K. Saxena held a meeting with senior police officers to review the law and order situation, according to Raj Niwas sources.

An official said it was a “routine exercise”. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the meeting was a “mere formality” and the Centre had no concrete plans to improve law and order in the city.

