Power subsidy impasse ends: L-G clears file on extension, slams ‘drama’ by govt.

April 15, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Uncertainty over extension of the subsidised electricity scheme for Delhi’s domestic consumers ended on Friday as Raj Niwas officials said Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had approved the file and sent it to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Power Minister Atishi at a press conference alleged that the L-G had not cleared the file and over 46 lakh households would lose their power subsidy from Monday.

“Despite allocating funds for the power subsidy, the Delhi government will not be able to release the funds without the L-G’s approval,” she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has allocated ₹3,250 crore for the scheme in its budget for 2023-24.

In response, a Raj Niwas official said Mr. Saxena approved the file late on Thursday and sent it on Friday morning.

“[The Delhi government] is trying to save face, having obviously been caught on the wrong foot.

“[Ms. Atishi] and the Chief Minister should answer why a decision in this regard was kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 15? And why was the file sent to the L-G on April 11? What was the need for drama by calling a press conference after the L-G had already approved the file?” the official said.

He added, “The Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and leveling baseless false allegations against the L-G. She should stop misleading the people with false statements.”

The official also said that Mr. Saxena slammed the AAP government for “not conducting the audit of ₹13,549 crore given to private power distribution companies between 2016 to 2022”.