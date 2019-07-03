Delhi

Power demand hits 7,409 MW

Peak power demand in Delhi broke all previous records for the second consecutive day, touching 7,409 MW on Tuesday.

The State Load Dispatchers website recorded the peak at 3.35 p.m., around the same time that peak power was recorded at 7,241 MW on Monday.

New peaks

Sanjay Banga, CEO of power discom TPDDL, said that power demand could touch 7,500 MW in the coming days.

According to discom BSES, “cooling load” is the main reason behind the increase as people are using ACs, coolers and fans to beat the heat.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 4:21:46 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

