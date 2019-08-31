Power cuts add to Manesar industry woes

Unannounced power cuts and fluctuation seem to be the order of the day at the Industrial Model Township in Manesar here for the past month, causing the industry to suffer.

The Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) has now written to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and raised concerns about poor power quality and frequent outages.

MIWA general secretary Manmohan Gaind said the industry had round-the-clock power supply during the summer this year, but the problem started a month ago with repeated unannounced power cuts and fluctuations.

“We do not mind a couple of hours of declared power cuts during the day, but it is the undeclared power cuts, that is the real nuisance. Fluctuations causing damage to the machines is even a bigger problem. The industry in Manesar has sophisticated machines and fluctuations cause the chip inside them to burn. It costs a fortune,” said Mr. Gaind.

He said the industry was already facing a slowdown and the loss of expensive machinery and production through generators was putting more financial burden on the entrepreneurs.

Sanjeev Kapoor, another industrialist, said the DHBVN was generating maximum revenue from this industrial belt but when it came to providing infrastructure to the industry, they had nothing.

DHBVN Sub-Divisonal Officer Kuldeep Yadav claimed the problem existed only for a day on Thursday after a conductor of 220 KV power line from Daulatabad was damaged. He said the power was alternatively arranged from Badshahpur. However, it could not take the entire load and hence, there were frequent cuts and fluctuation. He said the power supply was fully restored by 10.30 p.m. the same day.

Mr. Yadav claimed that repair works, if any, were mostly carried out during lunch hours or after 5 p.m. He added that the department officials were connected with the entrepreneurs on a WhatsApp group and the information was duly shared.