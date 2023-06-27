Power bill to increase for some Delhi users; Atishi blames Centre

June 27, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Domestic consumers with a monthly usage of over 200 units of electricity will have to pay more as the Delhi government has decided to impose an 8% hike in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC), Power Minister Atishi said on Monday.

While the Minister did not specify when the PPAC hike will come into effect, she blamed it on the Centre’s “mismanagement”. “Those consuming up to 200 units will continue receiving zero electricity bills,” she added.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the “nexus” between the Aam Aadmi Party government and power distribution companies (discoms) was the cause of the hike.

Households with monthly consumption between 201 and 400 units get 50% subsidy. The PPAC, which is revised every quarter, is a surcharge that increases or decreases depending on the prevailing prices of fuel, such as coal and gas, used in power generation.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Atishi said, “Because of the Centre’s mismanagement, there is an artificial shortage of coal in the country for the first time in the last 75 years. We want to know whether there is a nexus between the Centre and the coal importers.”

She added that the BJP-led Centre is “forcing” power companies to buy imported coal at ₹25,000 per tonne, instead of using domestic coal, which costs ₹2,000 per tonne, and this burden is being passed on to the consumers.

“The Centre’s power generation company NTPC Ltd. is selling electricity to Delhi at a massive 25-50% hike over stipulated DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) rates,” Ms. Atishi said.

BJP announces protest

Reacting to the development, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri slammed the move to hike the power tariff at a press conference. “AAP is shamelessly claiming that the PPAC increases in the summer and decreases in the winter every year. However, the reality is that the PPAC was hiked from 16% to 22% last year and is again being hiked,” Mr. Tiwari said. Mr. Bidhuri questioned why the discoms had “not been audited” in the past nine years.

In response to Ms. Atishi’s allegations against the Centre, he said, “If the Centre were not helping (the Delhi government), there will be 8-hour-long power cuts. All the power plants installed in Delhi were installed before 2014. What has [Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal done to increase power generation?”

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said all BJP MLAs will hold a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Tuesday to demand a withdrawal of the hike as well as seek a special session of the Assembly.

“The AAP government always claims that electricity rates have not increased in the city since it came into power. However, the truth is that permission is being granted to discoms every year to raise rates through the backdoor,” he said.

Calling the hike a burden on the people of Delhi, the LoP claimed that power tariffs in Delhi were higher than in other States.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a delegation of the party leaders will soon meet the DERC chairperson and seek a withdrawal of the “one-member quorum’s decision”.

“If the demand is not met, we will consider approaching the court on this matter,” he added.

