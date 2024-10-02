ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pothole-free Delhi’ drive is about temporary fixes: BJP

Updated - October 02, 2024 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “pothole-free Delhi” initiative, saying it is more about gaining media attention and providing temporary fixes than finding a long-lasting solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A major reason behind the poor condition of Delhi roads is leakage from thousands of broken sewer and water pipelines, which cannot be fixed just by patchwork. However, the government seems more focused on temporary fixes ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections,” he added.

The government’s criticism came a day after Chief Minister Atishi, along with her Cabinet colleagues, launched an inspection to identify stretches requiring repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has decided to repair the damaged roads being managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) before Deepavali under the initiative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Atishi on Tuesday inspected stretches in Sarai Kale Khan and Nizamuddin, and near the Nehru Vihar flyover and Moolchand underpass.

The CM said the stretch between Ring Road and the Nizamuddin railway station was in a dilapidated condition, making commuting difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This road was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) during the construction of a railway station as part of the Rapid Rail Transit System. Instructions have been issued to PWD officials to coordinate with NCRTC and repair this road soon,” she said in a post on X.

In another post, she said officials have been instructed to repair the Moolchand underpass road within a week.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in C.R. Park and the Alaknanda areas. Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected roads in north-east Delhi’s Gokulpuri while Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Mahipalpur-Mehrauli road, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg and Nelson Mandela Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US