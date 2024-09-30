GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, ministers inspect roads

The Chief Minister directed the officials to start the repair work on a war footing and said ‘under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali’

Published - September 30, 2024 10:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspects condition of a road at NSIC Estate, Okhla Industrial Estate, in New Delhi, on September 30, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspects condition of a road at NSIC Estate, Okhla Industrial Estate, in New Delhi, on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Atishi hit the ground running on Monday (September 30, 2024) morning, inspecting and identifying damaged roads across the city to ensure a pothole-free National Capital by Diwali.

Ms. Atishi, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, visited different areas in south and southeast Delhi.

MCD roads in bad shape, Delhi Mayor tells Municipal Commissioner, seeks reply

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to start the repair work on a war footing and said "under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, it is our endeavour that all Delhiites get pothole-free roads by Diwali".

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected roads in east Delhi.

Mr. Sisodia, in a post on X, alleged that the BJP sent him and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail in fake cases to stall the work being done by the AAP government for the people of Delhi.

Because of this, the condition of roads has worsened, he said.

Ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also inspected roads.

Mr. Rai inspected roads in northeast Delhi, Mr. Gahlot in west and southwest Delhi, Mr. Hussain in New Delhi and central Delhi and Mr. Ahlawat in north and northwest Delhi.

On Sunday, Ms. Atishi held a meeting to review the condition of roads in the city and said that all ministers would inspect roads in designated areas for a week to identify those in need of repair.

After the inspection, repair work will be started and all roads are expected to be pothole-free by the end of October, she had said.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:57 am IST

