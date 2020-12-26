Potato farmers in Haryana stare at loss as prices start to crash

Average price has seen dip from ₹3,200 to ₹700 per quintal

With arrival of season’s fresh potato crop picking up in the markets of Haryana, the potato growers have started feeling the pinch on account of poor return as the average price has seen a sharp dip from around ₹3,200 per quintal a month and half ago to nearly ₹700 per quintal currently.

Farmers and traders told The Hindu that as potato crop arrival will increase in the coming days the price is likely to fall further.

“In Shahbad, Pipli and Babain vegetable markets, which are considered to be the centre of potato trading, potato crop was fetching ₹800-850 per quintal for the past three days, depending on the quality,” said Ashok Gupta, a Kurukshetra based commission agent, adding that demand was weak and supply has increased in the last few days, resulting in drop in price of potato crop.

He said initially when the fresh crop started to arrive in the markets during mid-November, farmers were fetching price somewhere in the range of ₹₹3,000-3,200 per quintal. “Gradually the price started to fall down as the arrival increased. This trend is usual and it is seen every year,” he said.

Concerned over the falling price, farmers say if the trend continues, they won’t be able to recover even the expenses of input costs in the crop. “I have started harvesting the crop. Four days ago, I sold first lot of my crop in Babain market at ₹640 per qunital. On an average the cost of production for potato settles around ₹7 to 8 per Kg, but what I fetched is even below that. Sustaining in farming is becoming difficult day by day,” said Amit Saini, who has sown potato in nearly 6 acres at Berkheri village in Naraingarh.

“Given the way the price is crashing, if am not able to sell my produce in the next few days I’ll then have to throw my crop on the road,” he added.

Another potato farmer from Hasanpur village, Rajeev Sharma, said he was staring at huge loss as his crop would be ready for harvesting in another the next 12-15 days.

“The arrival of potato in markets is continuously increasing, which eventually will result in further drop on price. The prevailing price in local mandis is ₹700-Rs 800. In next few days it (price) will fall further - which would mean a total loss,” he said.

Rattan Mann, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) in Haryana, said it’s a phenomenon that farmers have to encounter year after year as there is no government intervention. “Vegetables are perishable in nature so it’s important that an improved transportation and upgraded storage infrastructure is developed by the government to keep a tab on price volatility, which will help both the growers and the consumers,” he said.