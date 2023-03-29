Poster campaign against PM to start Thursday: AAP

March 29, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released posters with the slogan ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ in 11 languages, with its Delhi convener Gopal Rai saying these will be put up across the country starting Thursday.

He said there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country as attempts are being made to stifle the Opposition’s voice in an unconstitutional manner. “The Central government is attempting to distract from the issues affecting the common man,” the Delhi Minister added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back, saying that by declaring this “undignified” campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of Ram Navami, AAP has shown that it has no respect for religious norms, nationalism or the office of the PM.

The “corruption-ridden” AAP is now running a personal campaign against Mr. Modi to divert public attention from stories of its corruption, the Delhi BJP said.

In a statement, it added, “AAP leaders should understand that the more hatred they spread against the Prime Minister, the more political damage they will cause to their own party.”

Meanwhile, the police said legal action will be taken accordingly if AAP puts up posters across the city.

On March 20 and 21, the police filed 49 FIRs under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and arrested six persons including two printing press owners for printing and putting up ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ posters. The accused were later released on bail.

“If a tender has been received by the Delhi government to publish those posters in designated sites, no legal action will be taken,” the officer said.

He added, “Legally, it is mandatory to have a clear description of the printer on every poster, pamphlet, banner etc. In case of failure to do so, apart from the Defacement Act, there is a provision for penal action under the Press and Registration of Books Act.”

Mr. Rai said, “The country will soon be in danger if these circumstances persist and this question has begun to surface, not just in the minds of the Opposition, but also in those of the general public,” “Today it has also been seen on the ground that a sense of unification has started rising among the people against the BJP government,” he added.

Launching the ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign from Jantar Mantar on Shaheed Diwas last Thursday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had asked if an “uneducated” leader can steer the country towards development.