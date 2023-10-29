Post-mortem conducted on Swiss woman killed in Delhi

October 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

A medical board of three doctors conducted an autopsy on the Swiss woman who was found killed in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on October 20, the police said on Saturday.

The autopsy was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after the police received a No Objection Certificate from the Switzerland Embassy.

The woman, Nina Berger, 30, was found dead near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in Tilak Nagar. Her limbs were tied with metal chains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the police are yet to confirm her identity. “However, the embassy gave a go-ahead for the autopsy,” he added.

“The autopsy report will be received in a few days,” the DCP said.

The police have also preserved the woman’s viscera as well as vaginal swab to determine the cause of death and to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

