HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-mortem conducted on Swiss woman killed in Delhi

Autopsy on victim Nina Berger conducted after receiving approval from Swiss embassy

October 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A medical board of three doctors conducted an autopsy on the Swiss woman who was found killed in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on October 20, the police said on Saturday.

The autopsy was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after the police received a No Objection Certificate from the Switzerland Embassy.

The woman, Nina Berger, 30, was found dead near a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in Tilak Nagar. Her limbs were tied with metal chains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the police are yet to confirm her identity. “However, the embassy gave a go-ahead for the autopsy,” he added.

“The autopsy report will be received in a few days,” the DCP said.

The police have also preserved the woman’s viscera as well as vaginal swab to determine the cause of death and to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / murder / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.