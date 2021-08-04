Post monsoon, PWD to repair major roads

The PWD will carry out complete overhaul of major city roads after the monsoon season gets over, officials said on Tuesday.

According to PWD officials, the move is aimed at “improving health” of roads which gets deteriorated during rainy season due to extensive waterlogging and high-intensity rainfall.

A major portion of the road beneath IIT flyover caved in on Saturday due to leakage of an underground DJB pipeline. The PWD had worked overnight to repair the stretch and allow vehicular traffic on the road.

“Major roads of the city will get a complete overhaul after end of the monsoon season. This will include major repairing and other maintenance works,” PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant said.

According to a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute on request of the PWD in 2019, several flyovers in the city were in dire need of revamp. Some of those structures were repaired but work on a majority of the flyovers are yet to be done.