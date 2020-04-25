Post-lockdown rules for Gurugram units

The district administration here on Saturday came out with a set of guidelines under 15 heads for the manufacturing industry and the other companies to adhere to before the resumption of the operations. This included work-floor CCTV footage access to district administration, surprise checks by the police and labour teams and initiation of criminal proceedings in case of deviations.

The 17-page document also suggested the organisations to invest in technology such as automatic doors. It also made clear that interState and inter-district movement of employees would not be allowed.

Surprise checks

Besides the usual directions to discontinue biometric attendance system, use face masks and thermal screening of the employees, the guidelines said the district administration should have access to CCTV footage of work-floor. The organisations have been told to ensure sufficient CCTV coverage before beginning operations and preferably a web-enabled system. “The police, administration and labour teams will make surprise checks and audits to check your compliance. Any deviation will result in summary stoppage of work and lead to initiation of criminal proceedings too,” said the guidelines.

On the transport of employees, which remains a knotty issue, the guidelines said interstate or inter-district travel of the employees was not allowed except for the essential services. The guidelines said that ideally the employees must be housed within premises or made to house in an adjacent accommodation, and employees can travel on feet or by their own vehicles.

Between work and accommodation, there can be a company-owned transport with mandatory nod to social distancing with one employee per row.

Health conditions

It cautioned not to insist employees with pulmonary, cardiac or renal issues, diabetes, hypertension or obesity to attend work and consider allowing parents with children below five years of age to work from home.

Stressing upon the increased use of technology to beat COVID-19, the administration suggested that window and split air-conditioners with HEPA-based air purifiers and exhaust fans are better than centralised air conditioners. For job works requiring collaboration that would interfere with social distancing, redesign the production flow even if it adds to production time substantially, said the guidelines.

On maintaining social distancing, the guidelines suggested the floor of the office should be clearly marked with coloured tape (squares or circles) at every six feet and the employees be allowed to walk strictly in those squares or circles. Other cues of social distancing should also be used; for instance, mark the edges of the walls and doors with colours such as red to discourage accidental touching, said the guidelines.

Directing the organisations rendering essential services to align their operations to these guidelines, the document said all organisations should always adopt more stringent measures, in case of any disparity among the Central, State and District administration guidelines.