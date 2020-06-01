Post-lockdown grooming: salons open now but business trimmed

A barber at work with mask hanging under his chin while his client takes no precaution in Khyala in New Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi

01 June 2020

Owners face rent issues, precautions not in place for many

Opening shops after over two months of COVID-19-induced lockdown, salons and barbershops are taking some precautions to curtail the transmission of the virus in a trade that makes social distancing impossible. But more than the disease, costs of continuing business weigh heavy in the minds of the owners.

Naveen Chauhan from Bhogal, who runs two salons in Kalkaji, said he will have to shut at least one down immediately because he can’t pay the rent anymore. With a rent of nearly ₹1 lakh/month, Mr. Chauhan said he was negotiating with his landlord to waive or reduce the amount but he was not acceding.

On Monday, Chauhan had customers at his salon getting haircuts and even manicures. But the precautions seemed to be weak — the clients were not wearing masks. Mr. Chauhan said strict precautions would be taken starting Tuesday. “We had just opened up to clean the store but people started coming in and we decided not to refuse because most of the staff does not have any money,” he said, adding that they were surviving on rice and dal provided at a government school nearby.

In terms of precautions, he plans to allow a limited number of staff inside his store, install sanitiser dispensers inside and outside, and ensure all staff to wear masks. Clients cannot be forced to wear masks while giving a haircut, he said, adding that he usually accommodates five clients at a time but will allow only two of them now. He said that he did not fire any of his staff, but has been forced to reduce their salaries and set up an incentive system where they would be coming in on a rotation basis.

Asim Alvi, who has two new stores in Kalkaji, said he would close one as most of his staff have gone back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. Like others, he said rent was a major concern for him as well. “The government should have intervened but instead, they are forcing us to pay rent as well as carry on business. We are also scared of getting infected but we can’t sit at home,” he added.

Anish, who works at a salon, has not been able to pay rent for the last two months. While the salon he works at, is yet to open, but he said the owner has promised to provide them with face shields and other PPE kits.

The salon business is likely to see a major dip in revenue, said owners. People are unlikely to come in for facials as weddings are not taking place now, they said, adding that costs are also likely to increase with the need to buy masks and gloves for the staff.