Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor' category post-Diwali; other cities affected, too

After people in Delhi burst firecrackers on Deepavali night, openly flouting an existing ban, air pollution in Delhi on Friday (November 1, 2024) morning was about 14 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The overall level of PM2.5 (a chief pollutant) in Delhi was 209.3 micrograms per cubic meter at 8 a.m. on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The WHO’s permissible limit is 15 micrograms per cubic meter for a 24-hour period.

The overall air quality of Delhi on Friday morning deteriorated to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category.

The level of PM2.5 was over 100 times the WHO limit at some parts of the city in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after people burst firecrackers, but it improved over time, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents. At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376.

All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Other cities

The pollution issue wasn’t limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas. The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide.

Earlier on Thursday (October 31, 2024), Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai spoke about the preparations the Delhi government was implementing post-Diwali. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with some areas showing extremely high levels. With Diwali tonight, it’s an important night for Delhi and its people. I request everyone to avoid burning crackers to help control pollution across the state. Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor.’ Today being Diwali, tonight is critical for us. Let’s celebrate by lighting diyas and sharing sweets, but we must avoid crackers to protect the children and elderly at home.”

Gopal Rai further stated, “I believe that if the people of Delhi avoid burning crackers, the city will not witness the usual post-Diwali smog. I request everyone to avoid crackers and the pollution they cause, to ensure everyone at home remains safe.”

When asked about the selling of crackers in the city, the Delhi Environment Minister mentioned that Delhi Police would increase patrolling at night to monitor the situation. “The police are actively working to control the sale of crackers. Patrolling will be increased at night for safety. But I still ask, why is it necessary to burn crackers? As human beings, it’s our duty not to pollute the city,” he underlined.

Gopal Rai also shared that the Delhi government is monitoring the situation closely. “We are addressing incidents of firecracker use, and the police are working on this on the ground. Such activities at night will also be addressed. But more than enforcement, it’s our duty to protect our environment. We are monitoring everything, and the Delhi government will take necessary steps as the situation demands,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

