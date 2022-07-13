Possible gang war averted, one member arrested in Delhi

The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Lamba, 30 who is associated with Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodiya gang.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that they averted a possible gang war with the arrest of a man, involved in 20 criminal cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who was directed to eliminate gangster Neeraj Bawania and his associates.

Ashok Pradhan who got weapon delivered to Lamba through his associates is currently in jail. They had planned to kill Bawania or any of his gang members while being produced in court, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said, Lamba, a resident of Najafgarh, was arrested on July 7 near Vipin Garden in Uttam Nagar area following a tip-off based on technical surveillance since he had changed his location frequently. A pistol and two cartridges were seized from him and an investigation if underway to find the source of the weapon.

On January 12, Lamba along with his associates had fired upon one Durga Singh, a resident of Najafgarh. The local police had arrested four accused, but Lamba and his associate remained absconding. The police said, Lamba would extort money from gambling operators in Najafgarh and Uttam Nagar areas.

According to the officer, most of the members of the gang, including its leader Ashok Pradhan, have been arrested but Lamba was absconding till now.

“Our investigation revealed that Vikram, a member of Ashok Pradhan’s gang was killed in 2016 by the rivals. So, Pradhan and Lamba were planning to kill rival gangster Neeraj Bawania and his associates during their production in courts,” DCP Meena added. Bawania is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a case related to Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.