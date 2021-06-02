Positivity rate remains below 1% for 2nd day

City sees 623 fresh cases and 62 deaths

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,26,863, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 0.88%, which means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID tests is now positive for the virus. The TPR was 0.99% on Monday and this is the second consecutive day, the figure is below 1%. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then. Also, 62 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,299.

A total of 70,813 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13,92,386 people have recovered and there are 10,178 active cases. Also, out of the total 24,752 hospital beds for COVID-19, 82.2% of beds were vacant. At the peak of the second wave in April, only 5-6% of beds were vacant on many days.

Atishi on shortage

“There are no vaccination doses available for the youth. Until the next installment of vaccines arrives on June 10, vaccination for the youth stands closed...,” said AAP leader Atishi said.