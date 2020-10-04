Positivity rate now less than 5.5%, claims Health Minister

Delhi records 2,258 fresh COVID-19 cases as testing reduces

As many as 2,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,87,930, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Also, 34 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,472. Of the total cases, 2,57,224 people have recovered and there are 25,234 active cases.

Beds available

Of the total 15,840 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 62.1% were vacant, as per government data on Saturday.

But 58.21% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 67.06% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.7%, which is lower than September. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.9%. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday jumped to 2,658. The number of people admitted to hospitals, active cases and persons under home quarantine have decreased for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Only 39,306 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

“There was a time when Delhi was second number [in the country in terms of the number of cases] but now it is in the sixth number,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“We had increased the testing on a large scale and had said the cases will decrease in two to three weeks and now it has started to come down. At a time, the positivity rate was around 9-10% now it is less than 5.5%,” the Minister said, adding that more beds are available now.

On the Hathras case, Mr. Jain said it feels that people are not afraid of the system and strict punishment should be given.