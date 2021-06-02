Positivity rate in Gurugram dropsto 1.63% after 32-day lockdown

GURUGRAM

02 June 2021 23:13 IST

Daily cases fall from 4,435 on April 30 to just 86 on June 1

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Gurugram has dwindled by more than 33 points to 1.63% during the 32-day lockdown till June 1. The number of daily cases has also gone down from 4,435 to 86 over this period.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in Gurugram on April 30 night to contain the spread of the virus. As per the district health department, Gurugram had a positivity rate of 34.9% on April 30 with 4,435 fresh cases and the recovery rate stood at 69.76%. The cases were doubled every 23.35 days.

However, a sharp improvement has been recorded in the situation during the lockdown with just 86 fresh cases being recorded on June 1, as per the daily health bulletin, and the positivity rate falling to 1.63%. The recovery rate has also gone up to 98.79%.

The number of daily cases further fell down to 83 on Wednesday. The district now has 1,073 active cases, as per the latest statistics. As many as 836 people have died so far with nine more deaths on Wednesday. Besides, 184 patients with mucormycosis, better known as “black fungus”, are under treatment at various hospitals in the district and 45 have recovered.

Sero-survey

In a related development, Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said the third round of sero-survey in the district would be kicked off in the second week of this month. A total of 400 samples will be collected.

The survey will be conducted in four urban clusters falling under Urban Primary Healthcare Centres of Mullahera, Basai Enclave, Naharpur and Patel Nagar. A dozen rural areas will also be covered.