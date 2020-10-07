Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 5% after months

New Delhi

07 October 2020 00:54 IST

Multiple parameters are showing downward trend of virus

As many as 2,676 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the count to 2,95,236, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Also, 39 more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 5,581.

As per the bulletin, 2,997 people have recovered in the past 24 hours and in total, 2,66,935 people have recovered.

The number of active cases, which fell below the 25,000 mark after almost 25 days on Sunday, further decreased to 22,720 on Tuesday. Also, the number of people admitted in hospitals decreased for the eighth consecutive day and those under home quarantine came down for the fifth straight day.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the total 15,840 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 64.8% are vacant as per government data. But 57.4% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 65.13% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 4.9%, which is lowest in more than 100 days. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.7%. The number of containment zones is 2,697.

Under control

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Now [COVID-19] situation is under control in Delhi. The peak of the second wave was on September 17, we had about 4,500 cases and now cases are decreasing slowly. Now beds and ICU occupancy are decreasing. I hope that second wave is also slowly ending.”