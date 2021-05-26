Positivity rate dips to 1.9%; for third day, no free jabs for youth

New Delhi

26 May 2021 22:28 IST

Delhi reported 1,491 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,21,477 on Wednesday. A total of 130 deaths were also registered in a single day, pushing the toll to 23,695.

A total of 77,103 tests were also conducted and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.93%. The last time, the infection rate was this low was on March 27, when it was 1.7%. The TPR had reached a peak of 36% on April 22.

“These are the lowest numbers in the last two months. We still need to take all precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Of the total cases, 13,78,634 people have recovered and there are 19,148 active cases. Out of the total 25,106 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 71.2% were vacant on Wednesday.

No vaccine for youth

There was no free vaccination — either Covishield or Covaxin — for the 18-44 age group for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and the only way for youth to get vaccinated is by paying in private hospitals, said AAP leader Atishi.

There is also no stock of Covaxin for people above 45 years of age as well as healthcare and front-line workers, said a government bulletin.

“On May 25, 43,824 vaccines were administered. Out of this, nearly 33,320 were first doses and about 10,504 were inoculated with their second dose. The repeated decline in numbers has been due to the shortage of vaccines. For those between 18 and 44 years of age, the entire vaccination programme has been temporarily halted. Moreover, around seven days ago, the numbers were as high as 1,20,000-1,40,000,” Ms. Atishi said in a statement.

“Vaccination of youth is now being done only in private hospitals. One dose costs between ₹800 and ₹1,350,” she said, adding vaccines are available in the international market that are not approved by the Centre but are approved by the World Health Organization.

“Today, all across the world, countries are administering vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved them, but the Centre hasn’t done that yet. The Centre must approve these vaccines at the earliest, do large-scale import of them in the nation, and allow an increase in the manufacturing capacity of vaccines in India as well. They must supply these to all States as soon as possible, including Delhi, as it is the only way to protect ourselves from the third wave,” she said.