Positivity rate dips further to 0.78%, city sees 576 new cases

Medical workers conducting COVID-19 test in north Delhi’s Indira Nagar on Wednesday.

New Delhi

02 June 2021 23:11 IST

There are 9,364 active cases; 103 deaths push toll to 24,402

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued with 576 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,27,439, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) fell to 0.78%, which means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus.

The TPR was 0.88% on Tuesday and this is the third consecutive day in which the figures are below 1%. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Also, 103 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,402.

A total of 73,451 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13,93,673 people have recovered and there are 9,364 active cases.

Delhi has been facing a shortage of vaccines and free vaccination for the 18-44 age group has not been happening in government schools for over about 10 days now, as per an official bulletin.

Shortage continues

“Delhi does not have vaccines for the youngsters between the age of 18-44 years. This is a segment that wants to get vaccinated. Even now, the youngsters are being administered the vaccines only in the private hospitals. This is a matter of concern for the youth. Those who had got vaccinated in the first week of May, have to get their second dose soon,” AAP leader Atishi said.

A total of 54,60,010 doses of vaccine have been administered in the city and there are more than 42 lakh people, who have been administered the first dose and 12,41,000 people have been administered both the doses, she said.