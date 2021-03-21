Positivity rate crosses 1%, daily COVID cases at 3-month high

New Delhi

21 March 2021 00:04 IST

In past week, new cases have nearly doubled, active cases up by over 1,200

The surge in new COVID-19 cases continued in the city on Saturday with 813 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours — the highest so far this year. The case tally now stands at 6,47,161.

Saturday's daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24, 2020, 1,063 infections were reported.

Death toll nears 11,000

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 10,955. Of the total cases, 6,32,797 people have recovered and there are now 3,409 active cases. The number of active cases has also been steadily rising for more than two weeks now.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the health bulletin on Saturday, a total of 75,888 tests were done in a day.

The number of daily cases had dropped below 100 in January. It crossed the 200 mark in the last week of February and has been increasing since then. On January 16, the number of new cases was 94. It increased to 200 on February 24.

The percentage of positive cases per 100 samples tested crossed the 1% mark and was 1.07% on Saturday.

It had remained below the 1% mark for months now.

The Delhi government has been maintaining that the positivity in Delhi is still less compared to other States.

Experts attribute the current spike in cases to people not following social distancing measures and not wearing masks.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, a total of 46,769 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Saturday, and there were two minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 22,376 were people above the age of 60, and 4,794 people were between 45 and 59 years of age. The rest of the people vaccinated were healthcare workers and front-line workers.