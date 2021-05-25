Positivity rate at 2-month low in Capital

New Delhi

25 May 2021 23:51 IST

The Capital reported 1,568 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,19,986, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 156 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 23,565. A total of 73,406 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

The test positivity rate was 2.14% which means that about two to three people out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus.

The last time the TPR was less than this was on March 27, when it was 1.7%.

Of the total cases, 13,74,682 people have recovered and there are 21,739 active cases. Of the total 25,035 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in hospitals, 68.5% beds were vacant on Tuesday. At the peak of infection in April, only 5-6% of beds were vacant on many days.